1. A feminist social contract and a rights-based economy: where are the intersections?
By Ohene Ampofo-Anti and Kate Donald, Center for Economic and Social Rights
This essay explores the idea of a feminist social contract through the human rights framework, asking what support international human rights law and principles provide for this goal and the journey towards it. It compares the vision of a 'feminist social contract' with calls for a 'Rights-Based Economy', and analyses the extent of alignment, the intersections and the potential points of tension.