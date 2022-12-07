Search (Magnifying glass)
Appeals »

Find our latest emergency appeals below, alongside our regular fundraising moments.

Give »

Your donations help to fight poverty and injustice around the world.

Get involved »

Take part in a fundraising event, campaign for change, join us in prayer or volunteer with us. There are a wealth of ways your time can be used to help people rise out of poverty.

Pray »

We are strongly committed to inspire and encourage churches and individuals to hold poor communities in prayer.

Our work »

We are a partnership of people, churches and local organisations committed to ending poverty worldwide.

an illustration of women holding hands around the globe

camera icon Feminist social contract - Illustration by softwork studio

Collection of essays

Christian Aid and partners:

New feminist and anti-racist social contracts for people and the planet

Read essays Join our event

Christian Aid’s priorities, including working with others towards achieving gender, economic and climate justice, are closely intertwined.

Theories about social contracts have been around for a long time, but have also often been criticised for excluding women and people who are marginalised. We believe that many deliberations are needed to rebuild a sense of what we owe each other and the planet. Any genuinely transformative social contract needs to be feminist and anti-racist, to shift power, address historic injustices and their present-day manifestations, and support reparations.

You're invited: Join us on 7 December 2022

Ahead of Human Rights Day, we're hosting an online event from 2-3.30pm about New Feminist Antiracist Social Contracts. Join Christian Aid and our panel from UNRISD, Third World Network, Inequality Alliance, and the Women's International Peace Centre.

Register

To shift the narrative on social contracts Christian Aid has commissioned 12 experts and activists to unpack what these feminist, anti-racist, eco-social contracts would look like.

Our aim is to understand how to transform relationships, not only between the citizen and the state, but also (particularly in fragile states) within communities, and between people and the planet. We wanted to consider what we owe each other and to future generations. How to build mutual accountability between peoples, states, business and nature and in doing so, how we can move from theory to practice. Read on to explore the essays. The views expressed are not necessarily those of Christian Aid. 

    1. A feminist social contract and a rights-based economy: where are the intersections?

    By Ohene Ampofo-Anti and Kate Donald, Center for Economic and Social Rights

    This essay explores the idea of a feminist social contract through the human rights framework, asking what support international human rights law and principles provide for this goal and the journey towards it. It compares the vision of a 'feminist social contract' with calls for a 'Rights-Based Economy', and analyses the extent of alignment, the intersections and the potential points of tension.

    Read now
    The Rights-Based Economy and the feminist social contract: natural allies?

    camera icon Illustration by softwork studio

    Feminist social contract illustration

    camera icon A feminist social contract in the globalised world - Illustration by softwork studio

    2. A feminist social contract in the globalized world

     By Roberto Bissio, Social Watch

    Focused on Latin America this essay explores the gendered impacts of rising inequalities; how inequalities in the region effectively create a situation of segregation along lines of race or gender; and the ideological offensive and influence of conservative groups opposed to progressive gender policies and inclusive language. Despite the challenges, it explores the signs of hope as well as the many barriers to gender equality and other progressive change at the global level and provides some recommendations for a more enabling policy environment.

    Read now

    3. Ubuntu: A Framework for a New Feminist Contract for People and Planet

    By Bob Kikuyu, Christian Aid

    Ubuntu is derived from the relational way of being in many African societies. This essay discusses a new feminist social contract for people and the planet from the perspective of relationships and their value in building resilience, conflict resolution and peacebuilding, and in facilitating consensus and inclusion in decision-making. It also explores Ubuntu from a feminist perspective that challenges patriarchy, and asks, how does this fit when Ubuntu itself may be a vestige of patriarchy?

    Read now
    an illustration of women holding up the globe

    camera icon Ubuntu: A Framework for a New Feminist Contract for People and Planet - Illustration by softwork studio

    The dream that can still be: The Chilean process to a new social contract

    camera icon Illustration by softwork studio

    4. The dream that can still be

    By Magdalena Sepúlveda Carmona and Valentina Contreras Orrego, Global Initiative for Economic, Social and Cultural Rights

    This essay focuses on the Chilean ‘awakening’ which has occurred since longstanding economic policies which have privileged an elite led to social unrest in 2019, the proposed new Constitution that would have responded to the calls of activists, and the subsequent backlash. With the Pinochet-era constitution still in place, it explores the complexities and power imbalances and how this relates to the global context.

    Read now

    5. Conflict, fragility and bottom-up approaches

    By Helen Kezie-Nwoha

    The essay interrogates the ‘social contract’ and redefines it for conflict contexts and fragile settings, evaluating the extent to which this concept can be applied in such settings using a feminist lens. It reflects on what marginalised communities can expect from states, particularly when they may have to cross borders due to conflict/crisis. It suggests what is required from the international community and makes some feminist proposals for the re-establishment of social contracts in conflict and fragility.

    Read essay
    Reimagining a feminist social contract in fragile and conflict settings

    camera icon Illustration by softwork studio

    A feminist social contract, theologically speaking?

    camera icon Illustration by softwork studio

    6. A feminist Social Contract, Theologically Speaking

    By Kuzipa Nalwamba, World Council of Churches

    This essay discusses relational theological imagery constructed by (eco)feminist theologians, including theological discourses that have constructed imagery of the earth as the interconnected body of God, permeated by God’s spirit, thereby rendering it sacred. It draws from examples of African women’s theologies and an intertextual reading of African women’s lives, highlighting the need to affirm and build (inter)relationships in all their diversity as contribution to the envisioned feminist social contract.

    Read now

    7. How can a transformational new social contract be won?

    By Ben Phillips

    Philosophers have interpreted the world in various ways; the point is to change it. This essay will be about how to change the world together, and looks at:

    • how a transformational new social contract can be realised, looking at
    • how the lessons from history and from emerging currents today can be applied today
    • the important role that faith organisations (and people inspired by faith) have historically played - and could play today - in advancing a social contract that helps all people and our planet thrive
    Read now
    an illustration of women holding hands around the globe

    camera icon How can a transformational new social contract be won - Illustration by softwork studio